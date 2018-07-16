Man prosecutors say was seen in Facebook Live video selling drugs, carrying guns sentenced to prison

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man criminally charged after prosecutors say he posted a 40-minute Facebook Live video of himself selling drugs out of a vehicle has been sentenced to prison. Prosecutors say drug and guns were found in his home.

Jeffery Kirk, 20, of Milwaukee in May pleaded guilty to three charges — possession with intent to deliver THC, less than 200 grams and two counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony.

In court on Monday, July 16, Kirk was sentenced to serve a year and six months in prison and a year and six months extended supervision for the possession of THC charge, and two years in prison and one year extended supervision on each of the possession of a firearm charges.

The sentences are to be served consecutively, so Kirk will spend a total of five years and six months in prison, and three years and six months extended supervision.

According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 10, 2017, a Milwaukee police officer received a 40-minute video that showed Kirk driving around the City of Milwaukee selling drugs and possessing guns. In the video, Kirk could be seen interacting with people who were posting on Facebook Live, telling them to call his phone — and answering phone messages in which he took orders for marijuana.

At approximately eight minutes into the video, Kirk could be heard talking to someone on his cellphone — indicating that he was in the area of 35th and Hampton. In the video, Kirk could be seen holding a clear plastic bag, which appeared to contain a green plant-like substance, according to the criminal complaint.

Approximately 34 seconds after this first drug deal, the stock of a Kel-Tec Sub 2000 9mm semi-automatic rifle could be seen between the front passenger seat and the driver’s seat, according to the criminal complaint.

At approximately 13 minutes into the video, Kirk conducted a second marijuana transaction. At that time, Kirk was again on the phone with an individual and stated that he would be in the area of 67th and Capitol.

At approximately 17 minutes into the video, Kirk could be seen reading something on his phone, as though interacting with people responding to his Facebook Live video. Kirk then responded that he hates the person who had just posted on Facebook, and he held a black semi-automatic Glock handgun — outfitted with a red laser beam and flashlight.

At approximately 19 minutes into the video, Kirk was seen conducting a third marijuana transaction.

According to the criminal complaint, this third subject asked for $40 and again, Kirk could be seen removing suspected marijuana from the clear plastic bag that he had been holding in his hand while driving between the second and third deals.

At approximately 23 minutes into the video, Kirk called a woman who he referred to as “Mom” and asked her to bring marijuana out to his car.

A joint task force team arrested Kirk nearly a month later, on Oct. 5, at his girlfriend’s house. After the arrest, task force members performed a consent search of the room Kirk stayed in with his girlfriend. During the search, authorities found more weapons, drugs and $1,400 in cash.

During an interview with investigators, Kirk admitted to owning a .22 caliber rifle and the .40 caliber handgun. He stated that he bought both weapons on the street. Regarding the Facebook Live video, Kirk admitted that it was him in the video and that he did, in fact, possess two firearms.