Man, reportedly a father of 43, found beaten to death in his Chicago home

CHICAGO — A Chicago man, reportedly a father of 43 children, was found beaten to death inside his home.

Police found the body of John Hearring, 63, known as Nicholas, on Sunday afternoon, July 15.

Multiple family members say Hearring was a long-time resident of the neighborhood who was reportedly well known and a father of 43. His daughter-in-law, Gwen Bridgeforth, said the family is in shock over this loss.

“He was the nicest man you’d ever want to meet. I just…I don’t get it. I don’t get it. All this killing is so senseless and now they are targeting the elderly,” said Bridgeforth.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released.