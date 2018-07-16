Menonomee Falls High School student leader on wheelchair basketball team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE-- Moira Paulus will be a junior this fall at Menomonee Falls High School. She plays on the Wausau Junior Bucks wheelchair basketball team. Last season the team placed third in the nation. She was also the MVP for the Midwest Tournament. In second grade Moira was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, which caused her to be paralyzed from her waist down. Through intense physical therapy she was able to regain her ability to walk with a minor limp in her left leg. Moira also plays on her high school golf team.

Moira Paulus

Menomonee Falls High School

Junior

Wheelchair Basketball and Golf