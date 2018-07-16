Milwaukee police officers arrest man wanted after shooting that killed 3, injured boy in Illinois

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Thursday evening, July 12 arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple shooting that left three people dead and a 4-year-old paralyzed in Bloomington, Illinois.

The Bloomington shooting happened on June 18 on Riley Drive near Mecherie Drive in Bloomington.

According to Bloomington police, 22-year-old Nate Pena, 22-year-old Corey Jackson and 33-year-old Juan Carlos Perez were killed in the shooting, and the 4-year-old boy was badly hurt.

Bloomington police said 25-year-old Sydney Mays Jr. was wanted on six counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery.

Milwaukee police officers arrested him while conducting a drug investigation near 48th and Clarke on July 12. He was one of “several other subjects” taken into custody for a variety of drug offenses, Milwaukee police said.