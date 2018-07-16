× Milwaukee’s Pulaski High School to receive authorization as International Baccalaureate school

MILWAUKEE — Casimir Pulaski High School will officially receive its authorization as an International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Programme school on Thursday, July 19.

A news release from Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) indicates Pulaski joins a group of only 27 IB schools in Wisconsin. The IB Programmes focus on developing inquiring, knowledgeable and caring young people who will have the personal and professional skills to succeed in our modern, global society.

Pulaski Principal Lolita Patrick issued the following statement:

“We are overjoyed to reach this milestone on the road to success for every student at Pulaski High School. With ongoing support from our students, faculty, district colleagues and leaders, and the IB organization, we will continue this journey.”

Pulaski joins seven other IB schools within MPS: Academy of Accelerated Learning, Lowell International Elementary School, MacDowell Montessori School, Reagan College Preparatory High School, Rufus King International High School, Rufus King International Middle School, and Wedgewood International Middle School.