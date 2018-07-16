× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday night, July 15th and early Monday morning, July 16. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8 p.m. near Sherman Park. Police say a subject confronted a 22-year-old man regarding a dispute.

During the confrontation, the subject retrieved a gun and shot the man, then fled the scene. The victim received a non-fatal gunshot injury. He was treated on the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department and conveyed to a local hospital.

MPD continues to investigate the incident and search for a suspect.

The second shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 25th and Chambers. Police say a 25-year-old man walked to a local hospital suffering from a non-fatal gunshot injury.

Circumstances that led up to the shooting remain under investigation and MPD continues to search for a suspect.