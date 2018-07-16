× Police: Pickup truck driver cited after failing to stop at stop sign, causing crash near I-41/45 and Capitol

WAUWATOSA — Two vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning, July 16 near the intersection of Capitol and I-41/45.

Wauwatosa police said shortly after 9:30 a.m., a pickup truck struck a work van, which tipped over onto its side. The van’s tires then struck a curb.

Police said there was one complaint of a minor injury. No one had to be taken to the hospital.

The pickup truck’s driver was cited for violating a red traffic control signal.