Recognize them? Police seek 2 suspects after armed robbery at McDonald’s near 25th and National

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the McDonald’s restaurant near 25th and National.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 11.

Police said the two suspects entered the McDonald’s restaurant, displayed a handgun, obtained money and fled the scene.

The first suspect has been described as a male, black, between the ages of 19 and 21 years old, standing 5’8″ tall to 5;9″ tall. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and an orange hat.

The second suspect is described as a male, black, between the ages of 20 and 26, standing 5’11” tall. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD.