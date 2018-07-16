Red Witch is ‘one of the country’s rare authentic wooden commercial sailing schooners’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning aboard the Red Witch. Red Witch docks on the Kenosha Harbor South Seawall near 54th Street and 5th Avenue – just steps from downtown Kenosha, museums, parks and the Metra station.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Red Witch (website)

Sail aboard Tall Ship Red Witch from Kenosha’s beautiful harbor! She is one of the country’s rare authentic wooden commercial sailing schooners, offering a unique sailing experience for private events and public sails. Host your private event for up to 49 guests aboard Red Witch. She’s a perfect venue for corporate meetings for clients or staff, family reunions, weddings (pre-and post-wedding events), and any other parties! Red Witch is a wonderful for all ages – from summer camp outings, school outings to retiree gatherings. On a tall ship, windy days are the best. Welcome aboard!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video