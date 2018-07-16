Series of horse shows in Washington Co. aims to make riding accessible to all

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- Through the summer, a series of horse shows in Washington County aims to make riding accessible to all. Carl spent the morning with the folks from Old Seoul Equestrian before a two-day clinic and derby.

About Old Seoul Equestrian (website)

Old Seoul Equestrian encourages learning through riding by providing a competitive environment to Hunters & Jumpers in southeastern Wisconsin. Quality clinicians and instruction is arranged for horse enthusiasts of all levels. Please see our Events page for more information.

Old Seoul Equestrian, LLC was created with the support and input of other Wisconsin professionals to offer learning experiences for riders in a safe, friendly, competitive environment. We strive to offer learning opportunities through clinics, education, loads of fun and grass-roots horse showing experiences throughout the summer.

