Summer hair flair: Some hair accessories both moms and kids will love

MILWAUKEE -- Keeping your hair in check can be a struggle. Local blogger, Krista Bainbridge, joins Real Milwaukee with some fun, functional accessories that can help.
These hair accessories for summer let your hair shine during the longest days and warmest months. Some are new twists on old favorites - let’s see if we can discover something new to love for moms and kids!
- Let’s hit the beach with SoCal Curls Hair Tie! https://www.socalcurls.com/
- If you aren’t one of those gals who arrive at the beach and instantly get those beachy waves, let SoCal Curls do it for you! This easy to use band is a fast way to get those wavy locks while multi-tasking in the morning!
- Microwave for 30-60 seconds and tie it around your head a la that 1980s headband (just above the forehead). Then tuck your hair around the tie. Now enjoy a cup of coffee, play a game on your phone or pack the beach bag because 30 minutes later you will have beachy waves!
- If those curls get too warm on your neck, you can pull your hair up in style with these cheeky bracelets turned hair ties from By Lilla! https://bylilla.com
- They are flexible, functional and with new designs launching regularly there is something sure to fit your style!
- You can also order customized ones - perfect for that summer wedding for your bridesmaids or as a special gift for back to school!
- Next up, headbands! I don’t know about you, but I struggle to find headbands that will either stay on my head or that won’t squeeze it so tight I have a headache within minutes! Now I have found an entire brand! Bani Bands combine style and tech into one cool headband that holds back your hair for that workout, night out or day at the game! https://www.banibands.com/
- These cool bands can be wetted and worn to help bring your temperature down on hot summer days (or during a crazy workout!) and if you are at the game, support your team with these cute logo versions!
- Kids can get in on the fun with these cute character headbands featuring Trolls! Kater2Kidz is a fun salon and boutique in West Allis (right next to the Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli!) where kids (and adults!) can get haircuts, color and styles or pick up fun handmade accessories like this or have a fun party!
- If permanent color isn’t for you, add a temporary splash of color with Hair Chalk!
- Available in a variety of colors or these fun multi-packs. Just dampen the hair and color! Kids and adults alike can add color in a fun and non-permanent way that is quick and affordable