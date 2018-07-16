1 dead following rollover crash on I-41 SB at Good Hope Road

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — All lanes were temporarily blocked on southbound I-41 at Good Hope Road Monday morning, July 16 due to a rollover accident. The Medical Examiner’s Office tells FOX6 News that one person died at the hospital from this crash.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.

