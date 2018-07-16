West Allis police seek help to ID victims of inappropriate contact, suspect already in custody

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis Police Department, along with several other agencies, are investigating numerous reports of a male subject having in appropriate contact with women shoppers at a number of area stores in June and July. Officials say the suspect is in police custody. Now, they are trying to identify more victims of these crimes.

Several of the incidents happened as noted below:

One incident occurred at Dollar Tree near 108th & Oklahoma (West Allis). One victim identified.

One incident occurred at Target (West Milwaukee). One victim identified.

Two incidents occurred at Kohl’s-Southridge (Greendale). Two victims identified.

Between these three stores, police are aware of eight additional incidents. However, the victims’ identities are unknown.

Police say the suspect is known to wear similar clothes during the incidents — and the clothes he wore were odd for the weather (long sleeves and pants during hot weather). While not clear in the pictures, the suspect often had a Sherwin-Williams Paint logo on the front of his shirt.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 19 years of age, about 5’8″ tall, about 120 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

Again, the subject has been identified and arrested. However, police are still interested in identifying the unidentified victims.

If you feel you were the victim of inappropriate contact, please contact Detective Christina Porter of the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8090.