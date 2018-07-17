× 3 killed in midair collision during possible training flight in Florida Everglades

FLORIDA — Three people were killed Tuesday in a midair collision during a possible training flight in Florida Everglades, authorities said.

Miami-Dade County authorities said they are searching for a fourth victim.

Several 911 callers reported seeing an explosion in the air just after 1 p.m., Miami-Dade police said. Two victims were found at the wreckage of one aircraft. The third body was recovered from the wreckage of the second aircraft, CNN affiliate WSVN reported.

The victims have not been identified.

The planes were possibly doing a training and authorities believe there may have been a pilot and a student in each aircraft, said Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta.

The crash happened nine miles west of the Miami Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said both planes were with Dean International Flight School, which operates out of the airport, WSVN reported.

The FAA identified the planes as a Piper PA-34 and a Cessna 172 aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating.