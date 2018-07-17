× 3 minors hurt in crash involving 3 vehicles at Highway 20 and Raynor in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — Three minors were hurt in a crash involving three vehicles in Racine on Tuesday afternoon, July 17.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 20 and Raynor Avenue.

According to sheriff’s officials, a preliminary investigation has revealed a southbound sedan failed to yield the right-of-way from the stop sign, and was struck by a pickup truck headed westbound, and then struck another vehicle that was stopped to turn northbound onto Raynor.

Flight for Life took the minor passenger in the sedan to Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The minor driver and another minor passenger were also taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The other drivers refused medical transport at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Sheriff’s officials said alcohol and drugs are not suspected as having been a contributing factor.