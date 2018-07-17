‘A lot of nerve!’ Man steals potted plants from porch multiple times; incidents caught on camera

MILWAUKEE — Police need your help identifying a man caught on camera stealing potted plants from a front porch of a Milwaukee home — on more than one occasion.

The video, captured by a Ring doorbell camera, shows the man strolling up a walkway and knocking on the front door of a home near 38th and Marion — before putting a potted plant in his backpack.

The second video is a continuation of the first and the man can be seen putting the plant in his backpack and walking off.

Finally, in the third video, the man is seen stealing another potted plant from the same home.

According to the homeowner, the man was sitting on the porch for 20 minutes before deciding to take the plant and walk away. These two incidences were a few weeks apart.

The homeowner has since shared the video with police to aid in their investigation.

We showed it to Jacques and Jacqueline Gibson, who live nearby. They said they're not familiar with the suspect, but said the video is shocking.

"That's terrible. Broad daylight with kids out playing and everything. They're desperate like that -- ain't no telling what they would do. That's really bold. Very bold," said Jacqueline Gibson.

"I don't really understand why people would do things like that. It's as simple as flowers, but I'm really shocked and appalled. People have a lot of nerve to do things like that," said Jacques Gibson.

Anyone with information about the suspect, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 933-4444.