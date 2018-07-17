× Christmas in July: You’ll see Salvation Army red kettles at Pick ‘n Save July 23-28

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Salvation Army is bringing Christmas in July to Milwaukee County.

Christmas in July, which will be held from July 23 to July 28, is a week dedicated to community awareness and fundraising.

During that week, residents of Milwaukee County will see the Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles out at the following locations throughout the city:

Pick ‘N Save, 250 W. Holt Milwaukee, WI 53207

Pick ‘N Save, 3701 S. 27th Milwaukee, WI 53221

Pick ‘N Save, 7201 S. 76th Street Franklin, WI 53132

Pick ‘N Save, 7780 S. Lovers Lane Franklin, WI 53132

Pick ‘N Save, 4279 S. 76th Street Greenfield, WI 53220

Pick ‘N Save, 2320 W. Ryan Road Oak Creek, WI 53154

Pick ‘N Save, 8770 S. Howell Avenue Oak Creek, WI 53154

Pick ‘N Save, 2625 S. 108th West Allis, WI 53227

Christmas in July will also include one major fundraising event. In partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers, the Salvation Army will have bell ringers and kettles outside Miller Park prior to the Brewers vs. Nationals game on Wednesday, July 25.

CLICK HERE if you’re interested in volunteering to ring bells.

CLICK HERE to make a donation to the Christmas in July campaign.