× Committee denies hotel license application for WoodSpring Suites Hotel on Milwaukee’s far south side

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council’s Licenses Committee voted unanimously on Tuesday, July 17 to deny the application for a hotel license for the WoodSpring Suites Hotel. It was proposed to be built at 20th and Layton Ave.

A news release indicates Tuesday’s hearing involved testimony from Milwaukee Police, County Supervisor Jason Haas, the 27th Street Business Association, a nearby school principal, 18th Street Neighborhood Association, Town of Lake Neighborhood Association and dozens of neighboring homeowners asking the committee to deny the hotel application.

The release says planned low staffing level with no one on duty for most of the night caused the most concern. Residents also expressed concerns about the low-cost per night and servicing of rooms once every two weeks.

The full Common Council is expected to take final action on the matter at its July 31 meeting at City Hall.