Homicide investigation: Man found dead in street in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- A death investigation is underway near Wells and Old World Third Street in Milwaukee. At this time, Milwaukee police have several streets blocked off in the area.

Police were called out to the area around 3:30 a.m. One person was found dead on the street. The victim has been identified as an adult male.

No additional details have been released -- including the identity of the victim or the cause of death.

