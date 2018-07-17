× Internship of your dreams? Apply to be Mattress Firm’s 1st ‘Snoozetern’ 😴

NEW YORK — The company Mattress Firm is seeking the company’s first Snoozetern. For someone, it could be the internship of their dreams — quite literally — but you have to live in or near Houston, Texas. Yes, this is a paid internship!

What is Mattress Firm looking for? Here’s a look at the write-up on the company website:

“We are searching for someone who can put their rest to the test. If you think you’re a slumber star, apply to sleep on the job as our in-house bed tester, testing the best of the best mattresses. The back of your eyelids won’t be your only view. You’ll test the optimal head and foot positions on our selection of adjustable bases for Netflix binging, Instagram stalking *ahem* posting, reading, typing, eating…really anything that would be better in bed.”

Just so you don’t think it’s all sleep and no work, the Snoozetern is responsible for a few things. Those include in part:

Test out our beds and create written and video reviews for our social platforms and MattressFirm.com

Create regular video content about your Snoozetern experience for Mattress Firm’s social platforms

Host Facebook Live events to give sleep tips and share your favorite products

CLICK HERE to apply if you think you have what it takes to be a great Snoozetern