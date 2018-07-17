× Jacquet Metal Service to bring jobs to abandoned industrial park on Racine’s south side

RACINE — The City of Racine is selling a south side industrial park.

Jacquet Metal Service plans to buy eight acres in the vacant industrial park. The French-based company specializes in stainless steel and nickel alloy processing with 42 locations in 21 countries, including one in Racine since 2007.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason says the company’s expansion will help bring jobs back to the abandoned area.

“With Jacquet’s decision to invest $11 million here today we’re going to see a resurgence of that tradition where people build things here and that industry grows here and that people work here,” said Mason.

The company plans to build two buildings on the site, totaling about 109,000 square feet.

Currently, Jacquet employs 19 people and estimates the facility will add 12 new jobs.