Las Vegas police release dashcam video of deadly shootout with murder suspects

LAS VEGAS — Dramatic dashcam video shows a shootout between Las Vegas Metro police and a runaway vehicle with two murder suspects inside.

Police responded to a car wash on July 11, for a report of a person shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

Las Vegas Metro police say the shooting suspect fled the area in a vehicle driven by another man. Hours later, the vehicle was spotted by police and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, police say the suspects fired a total of 34 shots at officers.

An officer returned fire through his patrol car windshield. Dashcam video captured the intense moments.

WARNING: Video may be disturbing to viewers

Authorities say officers used deadly force to stop the threat. The pursuit ended when the suspects' vehicle crashed into an elementary school.

According to police, both men attempted to flee on foot; one was fatally shot by police, the other was injured. He now faces multiple charges including murder.