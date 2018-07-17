Michael Bonds resigns from Milwaukee Board of School Directors

MILWAUKEE — A longtime Milwaukee School Board member is stepping down. Michael Bonds’ resignation takes effect immediately.

The Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Associated posted the following message on Facebook: “This is great news for public education advocates in Milwaukee!”

As we’ve reported, Bonds has butt heads with union members. A Milwaukee Public Schools’ budget meeting got so heated back on April 17, it ended with Milwaukee Public Schools Board of School Directors’ Michael Bonds telling teachers’ union VP Amy Mizialko to “go to hell.”

It stems from growing concern over the district’s $30 million budget deficit for next school year. The vice president for the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA — the teachers’ union) had the floor — but was suddenly interrupted when vulgar remarks were thrown her way.

Before the outburst, Mizialko addressed Bonds directly.

Mizialko was referring to a motion she says Bonds made that would cut teachers’ raises to fund student transportation.

Bonds’ reaction caused the audience to erupt in support of Mizialko — someone shouting “check yourself.” Bonds then yelled back.

In a statement, MPS Board President Mark Sain apologized on behalf of the board following the outburst:

“On behalf of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors, I apologize for the outburst that happened during the Strategic Planning and Budget Committee meeting. We can and will disagree with each other. That is good public policy. But it is unacceptable to use inappropriate language and behavior when talking to each other. It will not be tolerated, regardless of the source.”

Below is statement from Director Mark Sain, President of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors, regarding Bonds’ resignation: