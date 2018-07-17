× Officials release 911 audio from Sun Prairie natural gas explosion; ‘I saw the explosion, a cloud of smoke’

SUN PRAIRIE — Dane County officials released on Tuesday, July 17 audio from more than 20 phone calls to 911 made on the day of a natural gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie.

The explosion happened on Tuesday, July 10. It led to the death of a Sun Prairie volunteer firefighter. Eleven other people were hurt in the blast — and six buildings were destroyed.

CLICK the audio players below to listen to the 911 calls

Bear Communications has said subcontractor VC Tech Inc. was installing a fiber optics network in the area before the explosion. It’s not clear if that crew struck the main.

Sun Prairie Police Lt. Kevin Konopacki told reporters during a news conference Monday that investigators are days away from deciding whether to recommend criminal charges. He declined further comment.