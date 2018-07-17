Police: District attorney to review case after 6-year-old boy, his mother, struck by pickup in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police said Tuesday, July 17 the Waukesha County district attorney will review the case involving a 6-year-old boy who was struck by a pickup truck and killed near Racine and Cheviot Chase on Saturday night, July 14 for possible charges.

Police said Tuesday they’ve learned the boy and his family were walking back to their home from Dairy Queen when the boy and his mother were struck by the pickup truck as they crossed the street. Police said initially the boy was on his bicycle.

The district attorney is reviewing the case to determine whether citations or charges are warranted, as is policy when it comes to fatal crashes.

Police noted that “this has been a difficult time for all involved, as this was a tragic event.”

Waukesha police issued a statement from the family, reading: “Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers for our family during this very difficult time. We ask you to continue to pray and respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died as a result of life-threatening injuries. Police said the operator of the pickup truck stayed at the scene to speak with investigators.

This was the second weekend incident in which a child was killed in Waukesha County.

The second happened early Sunday in Pewaukee — where a 3-year-old boy died after the vehicle he was riding in crashed into a tree. The 25-year-old man who was driving and the 24-year-old woman who was also a passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries.

That incident happened just before 6 a.m. on Prospect Avenue at Rocky Point Road.