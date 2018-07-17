× Police: Man shot, injured while walking near 30th and Hampton in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, July 16.

According to police, around 8:45 p.m. a 26-year-old man walked into a local hospital suffering from a non-fatal gunshot injury. The victim states that he was walking in the area of 30th and Hampton when he heard gunshots.

The victim states that he felt pain and realized that he was shot.

MPD continues to investigate this incident and search for a suspect.