Police: Milwaukee woman accused of driving drunk with her 21-month-old daughter in the car

BROWN DEER — Brown Deer police arrested a 33-year-old Milwaukee woman for allegedly driving drunk with her 21-month-old daughter in the vehicle.

Officers responded to a crash at 60th and Brown Deer Rd. shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, July 16. Police say the 33-year-old woman had rear-ended an SUV who was stopping for a red light.

Don’t drive drunk with your 21 month old in the car. You will go to jail!! Luckily no one was injured in this accident! @BrownDeerWIPD pic.twitter.com/TsOlvaO6MG — BDPD Sgt Kuehne (@BDPD_Sgt_Kuehne) July 16, 2018

Officials say the 33-year-old was found to be intoxicated. She was arrested for operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16. The woman was conveyed to the station, booked, cited, and released to a sober adult.

The case will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.