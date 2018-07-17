Police release ‘pug shot’ to find owner of runaway dog

CAPE MAY, N.J. — Police reunited a runaway pug with her owner after a mug shot — now dubbed “pug shot” — went viral.

New Jersey pug named Bean, was caught by police sneaking through yards and was sent straight to the slammer!

The Cape May Police Department released the “pugmug” of Bean to their Facebook page, along with the caption: “This is what happens when you run away from home.”

It seems the department had some fun while Bean was in custody; another photo shows her in a cell with her tongue sticking out from behind the bars.

The photos went viral and thankfully Bean’s owner was found.

The two were reunited and apparently, Bean paid her bail in cookies!