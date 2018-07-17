× Preschoolers with hearing impairments learn about fire safety: ‘Showing them everything that’s important’

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters from Milwaukee and West Allis took time Tuesday, July 17 to help preschoolers with hearing impairments learn how to stay safe.

They taught the kids at “HEAR Wisconsin” about their gear, and talked about smoke detectors and other safety measures in their homes.

Organizers said because the kids have hearing impairments, it was important for them to get a more hands-on experience.

“Many times for children who are deaf and hard of hearing, they don’t necessarily overhear people talking. This is more specific — showing them everything that’s important. They’re going to help him get his gear on so they won’t be afraid of firefighters,” said Chris Kometer with HEAR Wisconsin.

It was also a learning experience for parents, who got some tips on how to make their homes safer for their children and themselves.