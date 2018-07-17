Racine woman faces homicide charges, accused of supplying drugs that led to man’s death

RACINE COUNTY — A Racine woman is facing homicide charges, accused of supplying drugs that led to a man’s death in February.

Jana Mehevic, 30, of Racine faces four charges:

First degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime

Manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than one gram, as party to a crime)

Delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics, as party to a crime

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 18, officers responded to a home near William and Lasalle in Racine, where they found a man unresponsive in a second floor bedroom. A needle and glass pipe were found near him, along with a paper bindle containing a white, powdery, rock-like substance, a rubber tie-off, a spoon, a small candle, a piece of cotton and a screwdriver. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed he died as a result of “acute mixed drug intoxication of cocaine and fentanyl.”

The complaint says investigators accessed the victim’s cellphone records, and discovered a text message conversation between the victim and Mehevic. The conversations indicated Mehevic went to Milwaukee with another man to obtain drugs for the victim. Cellphone tower information revealed Mehevic traveled to Milwaukee and then met with the victim.

Investigators spoke with Mehevic, who denied getting drugs for the victim. She said she got crack cocaine from him. She did admit that she goes to Milwaukee “to buy drugs for herself.” She indicated the victim did crack cocaine on Feb. 17 and they bought crack cocaine twice that day from Milwaukee. She said she gets heroin from Milwaukee as well, and said the victim “tried two types of crack.” She said the second “different type of cocaine” is the drug she and the second man gave to the victim on Feb. 17.

That second man told investigators the victim gave him crack cocaine. He also said the victim asked him and Mehevic to get crack cocaine, and they did — giving it to the victim, according to the complaint.

Online court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Mehevic in this case on July 12.

Meanwhile, she has three other open cases out of Racine County — all filed in April.

One charges her with theft of movable property, less than $2,500.

In the second, she’s charged with possession of narcotic drugs, as party to a crime, and posession of drug paraphernalia.

In the third, she’s charged with burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of movable property, greater than $10,000 and driving or operating a vehicle without consent.