Recognize him? Menomonee Falls police seek suspect accused of stealing Red Bull from Metro Market

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying a suspect accused of stealing Red Bull from Metro Market.

Police say it happened on Monday, July 16 around 11 a.m.

The suspect is described as a man, white, in his mid-to-late 30s, standing 5’8″ to 6′ tall. He was wearing glasses, shorts, a gray T-shirt and a black “Taylor Made” baseball cap.

Police say he entered the store and placed 12 cases of Red Bull valued at $263.88 into his cart before leaving the store without paying for the merchandise.

He fled in a gray 2017 Toyota Tundra with Wisconsin license plate number LZ9-706.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.