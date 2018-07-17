Semi rolls over, closes all lanes of I-41 NB, SB near Burleigh in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — A crash involving a semi closed all lanes of I-41 northbound and southbound near Burleigh Street near Wauwatosa as of 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 17.

Below are pictures shared with FOX6 News by a viewer:

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It’s unclear at this point whether anyone was hurt.

The backup from the semi rollover is seen below.

CLICK HERE to view the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map

Officials have urged all drivers not to go northbound from the Zoo Interchange onto I-41/US 45. The freeway is expected to be shut down for up to three hours. It’s best to avoid the area.