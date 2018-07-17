× Spokesman for Gov. Walker says he didn’t accept gift from woman charged as covert agent for Russia

MADISON — A spokesman for Gov. Scott Walker says he did not accept a gift from a woman who was charged Monday with being a covert agent for Russia inside the U.S.

A photo taken from the National Rifle Association convention in April 2015 shows the woman, Maria Butina, talking with Walker. He is shown holding a circular, decorative object and examining what looks like a piece of jewelry in a small box. The woman is smiling with her hands out as Walker looks at the items.

Walker was running for president at the time but did not disclose receiving any gifts from Butina on campaign finance forms.

Walker spokesman Brian Reisinger says Tuesday that Walker did not accept a gift and he has not been contacted by authorities about Butina. Walker is not named in the criminal complaint.