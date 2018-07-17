Trial delayed for West Allis man accused of killing ex-girlfriend with butcher knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE COUNTY -- A family will have to wait until November before the man accused of killing their sister is put on trial for her murder. The victim filed for a protection order days before she was stabbed to death with a butcher knife.

Not enough jurors met the criteria needed to fill a jury panel for the trial of 28-year-old Emmanuel Sanchez. The West Allis man is charged with the first-degree intentional homicide of his ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old Crystal Leopold. He's also charged with knowingly violating a domestic abuse order she filed against him days before her death.

"She just had a heart for everybody... she cared a lot for everybody," said Tiffany Fischer, victim's older sister.

During Tuesday's jury selection, there were also multiple scheduling conflicts with witnesses and attorney's that forced the trial to be pushed to November. A frustrating outcome for the victim's family.

"I know that everybody gets a fair trial and how the justice system works, but at the same time it's frustrating," said Natasha Leopold, victim's sister.

Prosecutors say that in August of 2017, Sanchez broke into his ex-girlfriend's home. The two share one child, according to her family.

Witnesses in the apartment heard the victim "screaming for help." One of them fought Sanchez and chased him out. The victim was found standing in the kitchen with a butcher knife sticking out of her chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He does deserve a fair trial we do agree on that and I do want to see the right outcome," Natasha said.

The victim's family is now using their tragedy to help others.

"Be more aware of domestic violence. Speak to people when there is a situation going on," said Fischer.

They're now left holding onto the memories of a joyful sister and mother who cared about her family.

"I never suspected this would happen to my child. I miss her so much," said Cassandra Cunningham, victim's mother.

An attorney presenting Sanchez in court said he would not be making a comment on behalf of his client Tuesday, but he may as the trial progresses.