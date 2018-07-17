YMCA: Farm and garden summer camps prepare fresh, locally sources cuisine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGO -- Brian spent the morning at Godsell Farm in Muskego for the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County Farm to Table Camp. Skip the grilled hot dogs and roasted marshmallows! Youngsters at the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County's Food, Farm and Garden Summer Camps prepare fresh, locally sourced and diverse cultural cuisine.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Waukesha YMCA (website)

The Waukesha YMCA has served Waukesha and the surrounding area since 1894, a remarkable record of stability and service. The Y is a part of the YMCA of the USA, the largest non-profit community service organization in America. We offer programs for everyone - people of all ages, races, religions, and incomes - that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.