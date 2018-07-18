2 years probation for boy, 17, charged in connection to Snapchat threat that shut down Indian Trail Academy

KENOSHA — One of two teenagers charged in connection with a threat that was made to Indian Trail High School and Academy in February has been sentenced to probation.

Lozamar Alexis Jr., 17, of Kenosha on Wednesday, July 18 pleaded guilty to three amended charges — computer message/threaten injury or harm (as party to a crime), resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

He was then placed on probation for two years. If he successfully completes probation, he could have the first two counts expunged from his record.

Alexis Jr. was previously charged with two counts of making terrorist threats.

His co-defendant, Tre’Shawn Moore-Thomas, 17, faces the same three misdemeanor charges. He has a final pre-trial hearing set for July 19, and jury selection has been scheduled for Aug. 6.

They are accused in connection with a Snapchat threat that shut down Indian Trail on Feb. 1.

Investigators say an upset Alexis wrote to his friend in Milwaukee, “I’m shooting up ITA tomorrow” — with Moore-Thomas replying: “Go ahead.”

Alexis is accused of responding, “I don’t care who I hit. I swear to God I am. I’m sick of it. I’ve reached my breaking point.”

Prosecutors say the private message was soon shared publicly by Moore-Thomas. He later told authorities he did so “as a joke.”

Once the post began to explode online, Moore-Thomas tried to make things right by posting multiple follow-up messages including, “No one gonna shoot the school. I repeat no one gonna shot the school. It’s a joke…”

It was too late. Kenosha police were flooded with calls from concerned parents, and school administrators closed the school for the day.