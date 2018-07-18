5 minutes, 4 ingredients, 3 meals: Whip up a balanced breakfast before you walk out the door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Think there's no time for you to have a balanced breakfast every day? Think again! Registered dietitian, Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life, joins Real Milwaukee with three meals you can make in minutes.

4-Ingredient Satisfying Toast

Take a slice of a hearty ancient-grain toast, spread with ½ of small Hass avocado. Add 1-2 hearty slices of fresh heirloom tomatoes (blotted with paper towel to remove excess liquid) and top with one egg. Enjoy!

Spread nut butter (peanut, almond or cashew) on toast topped with chia seeds or ground seed blend and sliced strawberries. Strawberries are a favorite fruit choice by kids. Strawberries not only pack good nutritional punch providing healthy carbohydrates while being naturally low in sugar. Excellent source of vitamin C. Add protein (egg or peanut butter) and/or a healthy fat (avocado) to breakfast for sustained, filling energy.



4- Ingredient Overnight Protein Packed Oats

One serving/scoop of chocolate protein powder

½ cup of rolled oats

¾ cup unsweetened almond milk

Top with 2 tablespoons of Spectrum Decadent Blend chia seed & flax seed

Directions: Add all ingredients to a container or bowl and mix well with a spoon. Make sure everything is mixed in and there are no dry clumps. Cover and place in the fridge overnight. In the morning top with seed blend. Enjoy!

4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Strawberry Smoothie

1 serving/scoop vanilla protein powder

1 cup of frozen strawberries

1 tablespoon peanut butter powder

1 cup of cold unsweetened non-dairy beverage or milk.

Directions: Place all ingredient in a blender and blend until smooth. Enjoy immediately.

The sky is the limit. Many more nutritious ingredients can be added but start with a base of protein, liquid and cup of berries for a nutritious smoothie. By using powdered peanut butter, get all the peanut butter flavor without adding a ton of calories.