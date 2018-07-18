5 minutes, 4 ingredients, 3 meals: Whip up a balanced breakfast before you walk out the door

MILWAUKEE -- Think there's no time for you to have a balanced breakfast every day? Think again! Registered dietitian, Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life, joins Real Milwaukee with three meals you can make in minutes.
4-Ingredient Satisfying Toast
- Take a slice of a hearty ancient-grain toast, spread with ½ of small Hass avocado. Add 1-2 hearty slices of fresh heirloom tomatoes (blotted with paper towel to remove excess liquid) and top with one egg. Enjoy!
- Spread nut butter (peanut, almond or cashew) on toast topped with chia seeds or ground seed blend and sliced strawberries.
- Strawberries are a favorite fruit choice by kids. Strawberries not only pack good nutritional punch providing healthy carbohydrates while being naturally low in sugar. Excellent source of vitamin C.
- Add protein (egg or peanut butter) and/or a healthy fat (avocado) to breakfast for sustained, filling energy.
4- Ingredient Overnight Protein Packed Oats
- One serving/scoop of chocolate protein powder
- ½ cup of rolled oats
- ¾ cup unsweetened almond milk
- Top with 2 tablespoons of Spectrum Decadent Blend chia seed & flax seed
Directions: Add all ingredients to a container or bowl and mix well with a spoon. Make sure everything is mixed in and there are no dry clumps. Cover and place in the fridge overnight. In the morning top with seed blend. Enjoy!
4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Strawberry Smoothie
- 1 serving/scoop vanilla protein powder
- 1 cup of frozen strawberries
- 1 tablespoon peanut butter powder
- 1 cup of cold unsweetened non-dairy beverage or milk.
Directions: Place all ingredient in a blender and blend until smooth. Enjoy immediately.
- The sky is the limit. Many more nutritious ingredients can be added but start with a base of protein, liquid and cup of berries for a nutritious smoothie.
- By using powdered peanut butter, get all the peanut butter flavor without adding a ton of calories.
- Time saving tip: Place the ingredients in a blender the night before. In the morning-just blend it up! Add a few ice cubes, if you’d like it a bit thicker.