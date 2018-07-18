Arsonist arrested after vehicle set on fire in Third Ward parking structure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection with the arson of a vehicle that occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. Thursday, July 5 at a parking structure near Water and Chicago in the city's Historic Third Ward.

The arrest was made after an anonymous tip from a citizen. Charges are being referred to the District Attorney's Office.

Video shows the man making his way into the parking structure -- carrying what appears to be a gas can. When he reaches the third floor, the video shows a fireball after the man poured gasoline on a vehicle just out of view. Surveillance cameras were still recording as he made his way onto Chicago Street near water.

The targeted vehicle was a black, four-door, 2011 Nissan Maxima with Pennsylvania plates.