Bicyclist picks up injured dog, gives him piggyback ride to town

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Fate or coincidence? A Georgia bicyclist who helped a stray dog hit by a car, ended up introducing the pup to his newest owner.

A photo shows a dog named “Columbo” riding on Jarrett Little’s back. On July 10, the 5-month-old Great Dane mixed puppy ran up to Little while he was biking in Columbus, Georgia. Little says the pup was hungry and thirsty — and showing signs of a leg injury.

So what did Little do for man’s best friend? He gave him a piggyback ride into town.

Along the way, the duo met up with good Samaritan, Andrea Shaw, in the area for business. Shaw ended up taking Columbo to a veterinarian, paid for all of his medical bills and then adopted him!

After surgery to place four pins in his femur and a splint in his front toe, Columbo is now on the road to recovery and enjoying life in a new forever home.