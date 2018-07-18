Brewers Josh Hader apologizes for offensive tweets that surfaced during All-Star game

MILWAUKEE -- On the night of the 2018 major league All-Star game, Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader was caught up in a Twitter firestorm.
Hader had several of his tweets from 2011 and 2012 exposed. The tweets were offensive and racist.
Hader addressed the situation after the game. He apologized -- saying he was 17 and immature at the time of the tweets.
“I was 17 years old, and as a child I was immature, and obviously I said some things that were inexcusable,” Hader told reporters in the visitors’ clubhouse at Nationals Park here. “That doesn’t reflect on who I am as a person today.”