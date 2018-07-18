× Brickworld Lego creations coming to Wisconsin State Fair Park this summer

WEST ALLIS — Lego lovers, get ready. This summer, Brickworld is bringing giant Lego creations to the Wisconsin State Fair Park.

From medieval castles to futuristic space stations, the two-day event will fill 32,000 square feet with displays, interactive activities and vendors.

According to a news release, displays include movie scenes, replicas of real-world buildings, recreations of famous paintings and, of course, an incarnation of the Great Ball Contraption Rube Goldberg machine and trains.

“Brickworld is designed to inspire creativity and building in both kids and adults,” said Event Organizer, Mark Larson. “One of my favorite things to do is to talk to families at the exit door and ask the kids what they are going to do when they get home. Almost without exception, the answer is ‘build’. And that is why we do the show.”

Brickworld Wisconsin will be held on August 25 and 26, 2018 in the Products Pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. Hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. General admission tickets are $13 at the door and kids under 3 are free. We are also pleased to honor our active duty and reserve service members and first responders with a discounted $10 ticket (military/first responder identification required).

Tickets are available at the door and online at the Brickworld website