Community activist Vaun Mayes pleads not guilty, accused of attempting to firebomb MPD station

MILWAUKEE — Community activist Vaun Mayes pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, July 18 in federal court to charges of attempted arson, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a destructive device.

Prosecutors accuse Mayes of attempting to firebomb Milwaukee Police District 7 with Molotov cocktails during the 2016 Sherman Park riots. Prosecutors allege some of the youth Mayes mentors in the community witnessed the making of the cocktails. They also accused Mayes of witness intimidation.

In court on Wednesday, Mayes’ rights were once again read to him and as well as potential punishments.

No trial date has been set at this point. But the trial must start before September 18.

Mayes’ next court date is set for Thursday, August 2.