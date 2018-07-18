Fire captain accused of rape, abuse; but why didn’t the victim call 911?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Why didn't the victim call 911? That is one of the key questions from day two in the trial of a Milwaukee fire captain accused of strangling, raping and abusing his girlfriend.

Leon Butts is facing three felonies and two misdemeanors for allegedly battering and sexually assaulting his girlfriend from 2015 through 2017.

For the second straight day, the victim took the stand. We cannot show you her identity, but she is a Milwaukee police officer. She testified that on April 23, 2017, Butts strangled her in an argument over infidelity -- and threatened to kill her.

In court on Wednesday, July 18, the defense asked why the victim never called 911.

"I do not trust the Milwaukee Police Department, even though I am a member." "Because of what the department did to me regarding my first report. I do not trust the Milwaukee Police Department, even though I am a member," the woman said.

The victim said she felt a supervisor had blown off a previous report of abuse that she had made about a different person.

The fire captain's domestic abuse trial will resume on Thursday.