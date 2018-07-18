‘Gourmet chocolatiers and fudge experts:’ Exploring the local shops in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Cedarburg exploring the local shops. He stopped by Amy's Candy Kitchen, Pink Llama Gallery, and Cedarburg Popcorn Company.

About Amy's Candy Kitchen (website)

Just about everything at Amy's Candy Kitchen is freshly hand made by our gourmet chocolatiers and fudge experts. Amy's Candy Kitchen has been a local retail confectioner since 1996 and has made every effort to continually improve our award winning quality, freshness, aroma and savoriness. Our art is pure decadence. Our retail store and 19th century open-concept kitchen is located in historic Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Our award winning caramel is hand made from premium quality natural ingredients by our gourmet chocolatiers.

Our luxurious caramel contains no hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils and tastes just like mom and grandma used to make. Every batch of Amy's Gourmet Apples contains NO trans fats, artificial colors, mono and diglycerides or shelf retaining preservatives that you might find in many big box retailers.

The heavenly aroma of our caramel continually embodies our store so there's a great chance if you walk in you'll taste it by the smell!