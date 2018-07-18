Man in coma following attack after Fourth of July party; admitted to hospital as a ‘John Doe’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MALIBU, Calif. -- A Malibu, California artist who was attacked by someone while walking home from a party on the Fourth of July remains in an induced coma, according to the man's wife.

Stafford Taylor, 64, has been in the intensive care unit at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood since he was attacked after leaving a friend's party at Malibu Cove Colony, his wife, Terry, told KTLA.

"He texted when he left and said goodbye to the hosts, and from one point walking up to his car to the next moment he disappeared," Terry Taylor said.

Taylor, who did not have his wallet or cellphone on him at the time, was left with multiple head injuries and extensive brain damage. Terry Taylor said her husband was admitted to the hospital as a John Doe.

She was out of town the night her husband was attacked, and said she couldn't get in touch with him for 36 hours so she filed a missing person's report.

"Nobody wants to go through not being able to find their loved one first, and then finding them in such a critical stage and then especially with brain trauma and not knowing outcomes, we are still in that space of not knowing outcomes," Terry Taylor said.

Doctors removed a part of Taylor's skull and gave him a tracheotomy.

Friends started a GoFundMe page to help with Taylor's medical bills.

He has five children and is a grandfather.

Taylor is self-employed and does not have health insurance, according to his wife, and has a long road to recovery ahead.

Terry Taylor said the attack on her husband is being investigated by the Malibu Sheriff's Station.