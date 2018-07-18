× Milwaukee DPW Commissioner Ghassan Korban retiring after 31 years

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works Commissioner Ghassan Korban announced on Wednesday, July 18 that he is retiring after 31 years of service to the city. His retirement will be effective on August 24.

A news release from the city says Korban began his City career in DPW in 1987 as a project engineer. He worked his way up in the department, culminating in his appointment to Commissioner in 2011 by Mayor Tom Barrett, and confirmed by the Common Council. He was re-appointed Commissioner and confirmed in 2012 and 2016.

The release also says Korban recently accepted the position of Executive Director for the Sewerage and Water Board of the City of New Orleans. He will begin that role on September 3.

Korban issued the following statement in the release: