MILWAUKEE — It’s a doggone good deal at Portillo’s to celebrate National Hot Dog Week.

From July 16 through 22 only, Portillo’s is offering two hot dogs for $5 at all of its locations nationwide.

Celebrate National Hot Dog Week (July 16th-22nd) & get two hot dogs for only $5 at all Portillo's locations: https://t.co/pcjrojBAuQ pic.twitter.com/DXrVyclKHt — Portillo's (@portilloshotdog) July 16, 2018

The two for $5 promotion is available for dine-in, drive-thru, and online orders, including delivery.

The deal does not include jumbo hot dogs, polish sausages or Italian sausages.

Portillo’s Greenfield is located at 8705 West Sura Lane.

Portillo’s Brookfield is located at 17685 W Bluemound Road.