Sheriff says authorities are ready for 130,000 visitors in Kenosha County during 4-day Country Thunder

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Country Thunder Music Festival rumbles into Kenosha County this weekend, and 130,000 people are expected to attend the four-day event.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said Wednesday, July 18 authorities will be ready.

“Most of our deputies that come out here took vacation to come out here and help these people have a fun four or five days. If we have to take action on someone that’s acting extremely inappropriately — they revert to exactly what they’re supposed to do,” said Sheriff Beth.

Sheriff Beth said the biggest problem at the event is underage drinking.

He said officials are prepared for any kind of weather, and said they’ve added more four-wheel drive vehicles to their fleet this year.