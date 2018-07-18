US Cellular is now the official wireless partner of the Green Bay Packers

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 04: A Green Bay Packers helmet sits on the sideline during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 4, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday, July 18 a new agreement with U.S. Cellular now the official wireless partner of the green and gold.

The multi-year sponsorship also includes several elements aimed at enhancing the gameday experience and providing further amenities to visitors at Lambeau Field.

Through the agreement, U.S. Cellular will sponsor a future fan congregation space in the concourse at Lambeau Field, which will be a component of the Packers’ planned enhancements to the stadium concourses.

Additionally, U.S. Cellular and the Packers are teaming up to offer a variety of digital tools and platforms for fans and visitors, with U.S. Cellular now sponsoring the Packers’ mobile app and a new, innovative wayfinding feature that will help fans navigate and explore Lambeau Field.

U.S. Cellular is also now the official sponsor of the Lambeau Field Wi-Fi, and U.S. Cellular charging stations will be strategically placed throughout the stadium to ensure fans can stay connected during the game.