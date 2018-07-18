× US Cellular is now the official wireless partner of the Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday, July 18 a new agreement with U.S. Cellular now the official wireless partner of the green and gold.

The multi-year sponsorship also includes several elements aimed at enhancing the gameday experience and providing further amenities to visitors at Lambeau Field.

Through the agreement, U.S. Cellular will sponsor a future fan congregation space in the concourse at Lambeau Field, which will be a component of the Packers’ planned enhancements to the stadium concourses.

Additionally, U.S. Cellular and the Packers are teaming up to offer a variety of digital tools and platforms for fans and visitors, with U.S. Cellular now sponsoring the Packers’ mobile app and a new, innovative wayfinding feature that will help fans navigate and explore Lambeau Field.

U.S. Cellular is also now the official sponsor of the Lambeau Field Wi-Fi, and U.S. Cellular charging stations will be strategically placed throughout the stadium to ensure fans can stay connected during the game.