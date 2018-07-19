2 children bitten in suspected shark attacks

NEW YORK — Investigators want to know whether two children bitten on Wednesday in the waters off New York beaches were attacked by sharks.

The incidents took place in the waters off of Fire Island, a popular beach destination off Long Island.

A 12-year-old girl, Lola Pollina, was bitten in Sailors Haven beach at 11:15 a.m. while she was wading offshore, according to Elizabeth Rogers, a public affairs specialist for the Fire Island National Seashore.

Her injuries were not life-threatening and she was able to walk ashore with assistance. Suffolk County responders tended to her wounds and transported her to an area hospital for treatment.

Rogers said the bite marks seen on the victim’s leg were consistent with a large fish. No shark sightings have been reported in the area and officials have yet to confirm that the bite came from a shark.

Speaking to reporters outside of Good Samaritan Hospital where she was transported, Lola said she’s fine.

“I probably will go in the water again,” she said, “but I’ll be more careful.”

Both injuries non-life-threatening

Later, a 13-year-old boy was attacked while boogie boarding off Atlantique beach, according to Caroline Smith, spokeswoman for the Town of Islip.

He stumbled out of the water and was treated at a lifeguard tent for bites that appeared to be a series of small punctures. The boy was able to walk on and off a police boat and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

One puncture contained a tooth that was removed for testing to determine its origin. The boy’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

“The Suffolk County Marine Bureau is awaiting identification of the tooth from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Marine Bureau,” Rogers said in a statement, “and has not confirmed the incident as a shark bite.”

The beaches operated by the Town of Islip and Fire Island National Seashore were closed for the rest of the day.